Position Overview

Do you thrive on a little extra stress? Are you looking for a fun and rewarding opportunity that combines your troubleshooting prowess with your ability to optimize and provide long term improvements in support of a socially conscious mission? Quad9 is seeking an Internet Operations Engineer to join our team.

This role needs an engineer that can support two modes. The first is the firefighter mode. Large scale networks can have problems, bugs, or temporary outages. This mode requires a clear understanding of foundational Internet protocols and standards, core systems administration skills, Internet routing, and especially a solid knowledge of DNS. Success in this mode requires combining your technical skills with the ability to maintain a calm head during a problem and an ability to provide solutions as well as communicate to stakeholders to provide updates, estimates for resolution, and ultimately return the network to normal operations.

The second mode is proactive operations. This mode requires a solid understanding of problems faced in the network and strong desire to make sure those problems don’t wake anyone up in the middle of the night. It requires a clear understanding of the root cause of an issue and the expertise and curiosity to apply best in class solutions to prevent the problem from occurring again.

The right candidate must also be comfortable working in a virtual environment and have advanced level GNU/Linux systems administration skills.

The role is 100% remote, and the right candidate will be comfortable and productive in a virtual environment.

Some global travel may be required for in-person meetings or conferences.

Job Responsibilities

Daily monitoring of the network, including implementation of new monitors, automation scripts and creation of relevant reports

System and network administration support

Scripting and other automation work

Working with and debugging issues with the various open-source platforms that Quad9 utilizes

Communicating with third party open source developers to articulate problems and provide appropriate logging and debugging data to speed resolution

Working with internal development resources to provide guidance and expertise on best practices for deployment of software systems in an operational environment

Communicating effectively with technical support and network operations personnel to jointly work issues and provide solutions

Increase personal technical knowledge by reading trade publications, operating manuals, online tutorials, diagnostics information, and attending conferences or seminars when possible

Develop training manuals and troubleshooting procedures

Create and implement new processes/procedures and systems to improve efficiency and service uptime and performance

Job Skills & Qualifications

Required:

High school diploma and willingness to learn through on-the-job training

2+ years systems scripting (shell, python)

3+ year systems administration with GNU/Linux operating systems

Quickly identify problems, form solutions, and execute/create step-by-step troubleshooting procedures

User-level experience with PC, Mac, and GNU/Linux operating systems, solid understanding of security-related software (firewalls, VPNs, anti-virus, anti-malware) to assist in debugging client-side issues

Own and use a smartphone, helpful in debugging problems with the Quad9 app

Clear written and verbal communications skills and ability to communicate complex networks and systems technical issues and appropriate solutions

Demonstrated experience with tools and relevant output for utilities such as; traceroute, dig, nslookup, mtr, etc

Bonus Skills:

Ability to present/speak at relevant conferences

Demonstrated experience and interest in data analytics, visualization, and statistics

Experience with threat intelligence or other cybersecurity disciplines.

Location

We work as a geographically distributed team with people in many areas. This position is remote, with a preferred location in North America. Communication and project management tools, including Slack, Trello, Google Meet, Zoom, and the Atlassian suite.

This position does require some on-call hours for emergencies.

Compensation

Compensation is commensurate with experience and applicant’s local pay rates.

About Quad9

Quad9 is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply regardless of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, or military and veteran status.

Please submit qualified resumes to careers@quad9.net