Position Overview

Do you have a passion for developing performant code and deep curiosity to learn new things? Do you thrive on finding all the puzzle pieces and coming up with a solution that takes into account the concerns of a complex operational network?

Quad9 is looking for a versatile full-stack software developer who has a broad understanding of solutions and industry best practices. This position will work on a variety of projects including; customer-facing tools, internal tools, integration of threat intelligence feeds, big data analytics pipelines, and mobile applications.

As part of a small multidisciplinary team, the developer will be expected to work collaboratively and proactively to deliver solutions to complex problems and those solutions need to make sense for a large, diverse and sometimes complex operational customer base. In this role, you will sometimes be the sole developer of a solution, but you will never be the only customer of the solution.

The role is 100% remote.

The right candidate must be comfortable working in a virtual environment and working in a GNU/Linux environment.

Some global travel can be required for in-person meetings or conferences.

Job Responsibilities

Software development concerning one or more concurrent projects

Provide expertise with database architecture and systems design

Develop iterative software solutions to a wide range of problems

Develop internal presentations in terms of architecture and proposed solutions

Provide internal (wiki) documentation and diagrams that both recommend architecture and document as-built systems

Contribute to open-source initiatives (both Quad9 and other software we utilize within our network infrastructure)

Job Skills & Expertise

Be able to write performant, clear code with copious comments, in several programming languages. Quad9 uses a mixture of Python, C++, JavaScript, Android Java and Go, and Shell

3+ years’ experience with developing applications for, and deploying them to GNU/Linux environments

Experience with relational and nonrelational databases

2+ years’ experience with ingesting, storing, and retrieving high-volume data streams

An interest in data analytics, and visualization; experience preferred

Understanding of secure programming best practices including how to secure APIs

Familiarity with defensive programming techniques

Demonstrated expertise working in a remote team (can be an active open source project or school-based project)

Bonus Skills:

Skilled text and verbal communicator

Cybersecurity industry experience

Ability to work flexible hours (this is probably not a 9-5 job)

Location

We work as a geographically distributed team with people in many areas. This position is remote, with a preferred location in North America. Communication and project management tools, including Slack, Trello, Google Meet, Zoom, and the Atlassian suite.

While this position is remote, it will have flexible work hours based on the applicant’s timezone.

Compensation

Compensation is commensurate with experience and applicant’s local pay rates.

About Quad9

Quad9 is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply regardless of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, or military and veteran status.

Please submit qualified resumes to careers@quad9.net