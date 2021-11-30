Prensa

Internet Security Non-Profit Quad9 Files Appeal Against Copyright Lawsuit from Sony Music Germany

The non-profit Swiss DNS provider Quad9, has filed an objection against an interim injunction (310 O 99/21) obtained by Sony Music Germany from the Hamburg Regional Court. This injunction requires Quad9 to implement network blocks that has the potential to set a precedent for other Internet organizations which are drawn into a copyright case in Germany as well as other EU nations.