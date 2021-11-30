▸ Noticias
Informe de la Interrupción del Servicio (2021/05/03) y Proyectos de Capacidad
Quad9 fue el blanco de un ataque de denegación de servicio distribuido que comenzó a las 16:10 UTC el 3 de mayo, el cual perduró durante unos noventa minutos en los sitios más afectados.Lea el artículo completo ▸
El servicio de nombres de dominio público de Quad9 se traslada a Suiza para lograr la máxima protección de la privacidad en Internet
Quad9 es la primera solución de seguridad de DNS que extiende las protecciones de privacidad del RGPD a los usuarios de Internet en todo el mundo.Lea el artículo completo ▸
German Court Rules Against Internet Security Non-Profit Quad9 In First Hearing Versus Sony Music Germany
Global Internet Freedom Threatened by Copyright Ruling Targeting Unrelated DNS OperatorLea el artículo completo ▸
Quad9 Files Official Objection Opposing Sony Music’s German Court Ruling
The objection we are filing against the injunction is extensive with many procedural and jurisdictional arguments, all of which we believe are valid reasons for dismissal or which support those reasons.Lea el artículo completo ▸
Internet Security Non-Profit Quad9 Files Appeal Against Copyright Lawsuit from Sony Music Germany
The non-profit Swiss DNS provider Quad9, has filed an objection against an interim injunction (310 O 99/21) obtained by Sony Music Germany from the Hamburg Regional Court. This injunction requires Quad9 to implement network blocks that has the potential to set a precedent for other Internet organizations which are drawn into a copyright case in Germany as well as other EU nations.Lea el artículo completo ▸
Australian Cyber Security Company Now Assisting the Global DNS Community
Australia’s leading IP Transit and Security as a Service company, Global Secure Layer (GSL), today announced its new global partnership with Quad9.Lea el artículo completo ▸
DNS Blocking Effectiveness: Recent Independent Tests
Quad9’s DNS blocking service has recently been part of an independent test done to compare various DNS-based blocking systems.Lea el artículo completo ▸
Web Giants Scrambled to Head Off a Dangerous DDoS Technique
John Todd, the executive director of the nonprofit DNS provider Quad9, wrote in an email that “this threat is/was quite real,” but also noted that it’s “somewhat complex to deploy and leaves some fingerprints,” since the attacker would have to run their own DNS domains.Lea el artículo completo ▸
Regístrese para recibir actualizaciones y notificaciones sobre los servicios de Quad9