▸ Actualités
Résumé des interruptions de service (2021/05/03) et plans de capacité
Quad9 a été la cible d'une attaque par déni de service distribué qui a débuté à 16 h 10 UTC le 3 mai et qui a duré environ quatre-vingt-dix minutes sur les sites les plus touchés.Lire l'article complet ▸
Le service de noms de domaine public Quad9 s'installe en Suisse pour une protection maximale de la confidentialité sur Internet
Quad9 est la première solution de sécurité DNS à étendre les protections de la GDPR (Règlement général sur la protection des données) aux utilisateurs d'Internet du monde entier.Lire l'article complet ▸
German Court Rules Against Internet Security Non-Profit Quad9 In First Hearing Versus Sony Music Germany
Global Internet Freedom Threatened by Copyright Ruling Targeting Unrelated DNS OperatorLire l'article complet ▸
Quad9 Files Official Objection Opposing Sony Music’s German Court Ruling
The objection we are filing against the injunction is extensive with many procedural and jurisdictional arguments, all of which we believe are valid reasons for dismissal or which support those reasons.Lire l'article complet ▸
Internet Security Non-Profit Quad9 Files Appeal Against Copyright Lawsuit from Sony Music Germany
The non-profit Swiss DNS provider Quad9, has filed an objection against an interim injunction (310 O 99/21) obtained by Sony Music Germany from the Hamburg Regional Court. This injunction requires Quad9 to implement network blocks that has the potential to set a precedent for other Internet organizations which are drawn into a copyright case in Germany as well as other EU nations.Lire l'article complet ▸
Australian Cyber Security Company Now Assisting the Global DNS Community
Australia’s leading IP Transit and Security as a Service company, Global Secure Layer (GSL), today announced its new global partnership with Quad9.Lire l'article complet ▸
DNS Blocking Effectiveness: Recent Independent Tests
Quad9’s DNS blocking service has recently been part of an independent test done to compare various DNS-based blocking systems.Lire l'article complet ▸
Web Giants Scrambled to Head Off a Dangerous DDoS Technique
John Todd, the executive director of the nonprofit DNS provider Quad9, wrote in an email that “this threat is/was quite real,” but also noted that it’s “somewhat complex to deploy and leaves some fingerprints,” since the attacker would have to run their own DNS domains.Lire l'article complet ▸
Veuillez vous inscrire pour recevoir les mises à jour et les annonces concernant les services Quad9.