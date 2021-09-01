Actualités

▸ Blog
Résumé des interruptions de service (2021/05/03) et plans de capacité
Quad9 a été la cible d'une attaque par déni de service distribué qui a débuté à 16 h 10 UTC le 3 mai et qui a duré environ quatre-vingt-dix minutes sur les sites les plus touchés.Lire l'article complet ▸
Le service de noms de domaine public Quad9 s'installe en Suisse pour une protection maximale de la confidentialité sur Internet
Quad9 est la première solution de sécurité DNS à étendre les protections de la GDPR (Règlement général sur la protection des données) aux utilisateurs d'Internet du monde entier.Lire l'article complet ▸
Quad9 Files Official Objection Opposing Sony Music’s German Court Ruling
The objection we are filing against the injunction is extensive with many procedural and jurisdictional arguments, all of which we believe are valid reasons for dismissal or which support those reasons.Lire l'article complet ▸
DNS Blocking Effectiveness: Recent Independent Tests
Quad9’s DNS blocking service has recently been part of an independent test done to compare various DNS-based blocking systems.Lire l'article complet ▸
Cyber Peace Institute Panel: Increased need for cybersecurity on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19
The health care sector is on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and protecting their networks is an important part of our need for increased cybersecurity right now.Lire l'article complet ▸
Quad9 Sees Massive Growth in Blocked DNS Volume
Quad9’s free, open recursive DNS service blocks hosts, which contain malware, phishing, botnets, spyware, and a variety of other risks that try to defraud end-users, or harm their computers or networks. Millions of users around the world use Quad9’s free DNS recursive resolvers (9.9.9.9/149.112.112.112) to map hostnames to IP addresses as part of almost every Internet transaction.Lire l'article complet ▸
Help: My New COVID-19 Site is Getting Blocked!
In times such as these, bad cyber-actors will also emerge. We’ve been alerted to a rise in phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks from a number of our Threat Intelligence Providers and public sources such as; EFF, IBM, and DomainTools. Rest assured, we are working to protect our global user base and add these malicious sites into our Block List as quickly as possible.Lire l'article complet ▸
Quad9 Helps Protect You While Working From Home…Oh, and All the Other Times Too!
As physical offices and schools shut down worldwide, people are rapidly relying more and more on a home-based telecommuting environment. Security protections once provided by enterprise or school network administrators must be available to the home network.Lire l'article complet ▸
Veuillez vous inscrire pour recevoir les mises à jour et les annonces concernant les services Quad9.