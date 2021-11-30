Actualités

Presse

Eliminating the pains of internet security attacks! Non-profit organization Quad9 aims to become a global security shield.

Many people think that security protection is very critical. However, when it comes to paying for security services, most people would then hesitate. It is often until they become the prey of security attacks that they would do something about it. Quad9 is a non-profit project that provides basic security protection even to people with lower security awareness.