German Court Rules Against Internet Security Non-Profit Quad9 In First Hearing Versus Sony Music Germany
Global Internet Freedom Threatened by Copyright Ruling Targeting Unrelated DNS OperatorLea el artículo completo ▸
The non-profit Swiss DNS provider Quad9, has filed an objection against an interim injunction (310 O 99/21) obtained by Sony Music Germany from the Hamburg Regional Court. This injunction requires Quad9 to implement network blocks that has the potential to set a precedent for other Internet organizations which are drawn into a copyright case in Germany as well as other EU nations.Lea el artículo completo ▸
Australia’s leading IP Transit and Security as a Service company, Global Secure Layer (GSL), today announced its new global partnership with Quad9.Lea el artículo completo ▸
John Todd, the executive director of the nonprofit DNS provider Quad9, wrote in an email that “this threat is/was quite real,” but also noted that it’s “somewhat complex to deploy and leaves some fingerprints,” since the attacker would have to run their own DNS domains.Lea el artículo completo ▸
Support for the DNS-over-HTTPS protocol has landed this week in Windows Insiders, Microsoft’s experimental version of Windows, where the company tests new features before making them broadly available.Lea el artículo completo ▸
If you have been waiting to try DNS over HTTPS (DoH) on Windows 10, you’re in luck: the first testable version is now available to Windows Insiders!Lea el artículo completo ▸
The health care sector is on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and protecting their networks is an important part of our need for increased cybersecurity right now.Lea el artículo completo ▸
As part of our continuous effort to create a safer Internet, Quad9 is proud to support DomainTools‘ Domain Hotlist – a “predictive, prioritized, and easily consumable block list that identifies active, high-risk domains.” Since Quad9 embedded Domain Hotlist to its service it has blocked nearly 35.8 million DNS requests to bad domains, establishing it as a top-producing data source.Lea el artículo completo ▸
With most of the world under lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, many are restricted to stay at home and continue their work online. However, it is imperative the employee takes proper measures so the system is secured for making video conference... Read full article [here](https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/covid-19-top-10-security-tips-for-work-from-home-820795.html).Lea el artículo completo ▸
Many people think that security protection is very critical. However, when it comes to paying for security services, most people would then hesitate. It is often until they become the prey of security attacks that they would do something about it. Quad9 is a non-profit project that provides basic security protection even to people with lower security awareness.Lea el artículo completo ▸
