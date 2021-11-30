▸ Notícias
Resumo do Serviço de Interrupção (2021/05/03) e Planos de Capacidade
A Quad9 foi alvo de um ataque distribuído de negação de serviço (DDoS) que teve início a 3 de Maio, às 16:10 UTC, e que durou cerca de noventa minutos nos websites mais afetados.Leia o artigo completo ▸
O serviço de nome de domínio público da Quad9 transfere-se para a Suíça para uma maior proteção da privacidade na internet
A Quad9 é a primeira solução de segurança DNS a estender as proteções de privacidade RGPD a utilizadores de internet do mundo inteiro.Leia o artigo completo ▸
German Court Rules Against Internet Security Non-Profit Quad9 In First Hearing Versus Sony Music Germany
Global Internet Freedom Threatened by Copyright Ruling Targeting Unrelated DNS OperatorLeia o artigo completo ▸
Quad9 Files Official Objection Opposing Sony Music’s German Court Ruling
The objection we are filing against the injunction is extensive with many procedural and jurisdictional arguments, all of which we believe are valid reasons for dismissal or which support those reasons.Leia o artigo completo ▸
Internet Security Non-Profit Quad9 Files Appeal Against Copyright Lawsuit from Sony Music Germany
The non-profit Swiss DNS provider Quad9, has filed an objection against an interim injunction (310 O 99/21) obtained by Sony Music Germany from the Hamburg Regional Court. This injunction requires Quad9 to implement network blocks that has the potential to set a precedent for other Internet organizations which are drawn into a copyright case in Germany as well as other EU nations.Leia o artigo completo ▸
Australian Cyber Security Company Now Assisting the Global DNS Community
Australia’s leading IP Transit and Security as a Service company, Global Secure Layer (GSL), today announced its new global partnership with Quad9.Leia o artigo completo ▸
DNS Blocking Effectiveness: Recent Independent Tests
Quad9’s DNS blocking service has recently been part of an independent test done to compare various DNS-based blocking systems.Leia o artigo completo ▸
Web Giants Scrambled to Head Off a Dangerous DDoS Technique
John Todd, the executive director of the nonprofit DNS provider Quad9, wrote in an email that “this threat is/was quite real,” but also noted that it’s “somewhat complex to deploy and leaves some fingerprints,” since the attacker would have to run their own DNS domains.Leia o artigo completo ▸
