▸ Sponsors
We are grateful for all our sponsors and donors who make Quad9 possible.
Founding Organizations
IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. The portfolio, supported by world-renowned IBM X-Force® research, enables organizations to effectively manage risk and defend against emerging threats. IBM operates one of the world’s broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 35 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries, and holds more than 3,000 security patents.
For more information, please visit www.ibm.com/security, follow @IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.
IBM in addition to being a founding member and ongoing sponsor also transferred to the project the ownership of the easy-to-remember “9.9.9.9” address. The rest of the 9.0.0.0/8 IPv4 network remains with IBM.
PCH operates a large portion of the world’s authoritative DNS, and is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the stability, security, and interconnectedness of the Internet. PCH has provided the networking infrastructure that allows Quad9 to have a worldwide presence.
Learn more at: https://www.pch.net
The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) is an international, cross-sector effort dedicated to reducing cyber risk and improving our connected world. We achieve our mission by uniting global communities, implementing concrete solutions, and measuring the effect. GCA, a 501(c)(3) in the US and a nonprofit in the UK and Belgium, was founded in September 2015.
Learn more at: https://www.globalcyberalliance.org
Additional Sponsors
SWITCH is a competent and trusted partner for digitalisation issues that jointly concern the education, research and innovation community in Switzerland. The independent foundation helps universities and other partners effectively and efficiently take advantage of the possibilities of digitalisation within and outside the academic world. SWITCH has been the registry for .ch and .li domain names since the early days of the internet. The foundation employs around 100 members of staff at its Zurich headquarters.
Learn more at: https://www.switch.ch
Global Secure Layer is an IP Transit company specialising in Security as a Service; headquartered in Australia and currently servicing the Asia-Pacific, North American and European markets. GSL operates a world-class global fibre backbone network, providing reliable, secure and low latency solutions to top-tier enterprise organisations. Global Secure Layer has designed and operates its own global Anycast DDoS mitigation system.
Learn more at: https://globalsecurelayer.com/
i3D.net, a Ubisoft company, is one of the leading providers of high-performance hosting and global infrastructure services. Operating a global low-latency network, with compute, CDN and Game Hosting services in 40+ points of presence on 6 continents. i3D.net excels in the gaming market and hosts a variety of AAA games for PC, Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile. With over 300 million users utilizing our platform, we are proud to call ourselves the game hosting specialists.
Learn more at: https://www.i3D.net
Sponsorship
Quad9 is a not-for-profit organization whose operational budget comes entirely from sponsorships and donations. Please consider making an ongoing donation to support a more secure and private Internet. If your organization would like to participate in an ongoing substantive sponsorship of Quad9, please send a message through our contact page.