Quad9 can be used simply by setting the DNS server settings for your device to the addresses given in one of our service profiles. No sign-up is required, no account data needs to be given to Quad9, and there is no contract. Quad9 is free to use and collects no personal data about you. You can configure your router or wifi access point to distribute these settings, which will extend protection to all the elements on your local network including IoT devices, many of which otherwise would not have any anti-malware defenses.