German Court Rules Against Internet Security Non-Profit Quad9 In First Hearing Versus Sony Music Germany
Global Internet Freedom Threatened by Copyright Ruling Targeting Unrelated DNS OperatorRead the full story ▸
The objection we are filing against the injunction is extensive with many procedural and jurisdictional arguments, all of which we believe are valid reasons for dismissal or which support those reasons.Read the full story ▸
The non-profit Swiss DNS provider Quad9, has filed an objection against an interim injunction (310 O 99/21) obtained by Sony Music Germany from the Hamburg Regional Court. This injunction requires Quad9 to implement network blocks that has the potential to set a precedent for other Internet organizations which are drawn into a copyright case in Germany as well as other EU nations.Read the full story ▸
Australia’s leading IP Transit and Security as a Service company, Global Secure Layer (GSL), today announced its new global partnership with Quad9.Read the full story ▸
Quad9 was the target of a distributed denial of service attack beginning at 16:10 UTC on May 3, and lasting at the most-impacted sites for around ninety minutes.Read the full story ▸
Quad9 is the first DNS security solution to extend GDPR privacy protections to internet users worldwide.Read the full story ▸
Quad9’s DNS blocking service has recently been part of an independent test done to compare various DNS-based blocking systems.Read the full story ▸
John Todd, the executive director of the nonprofit DNS provider Quad9, wrote in an email that “this threat is/was quite real,” but also noted that it’s “somewhat complex to deploy and leaves some fingerprints,” since the attacker would have to run their own DNS domains.Read the full story ▸
