How Quad9 is Helping: A Consumer Story

Blog

We received a message from a user in Sweden last week who has been using Quad9 for a couple of months.

According to Steffen, he is using the Quad9 DNS service together with Pi-Hole to block the most malicious domains. You can read more about it on his blog: How to Setup a Home Network with Extra Security for Free.

Thank you, Steffen, for sharing your story and blog! You can follow Steffen on Twitter @SkadligKod

If you have a story to tell, please send us a message at stories@quad9.net. We’d love to hear from you!