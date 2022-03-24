Blog

iOS and MacOS Mobile Provisioning Profiles Are Here!

In MacOS Big Sur or later, a profile configuration file (.mobileconfig) can be installed to utilize DNS over HTTPS (DoH) or DNS over TLS (DoT) natively, and without requiring additional software to use encrypted DNS.

DNS over TLS (DoT) and DNS over HTTPS (DoH) are now supported natively in iOS versions 14 and higher. Using a .mobileconfig profile removes the need for a separate app, like DNSCloak, to use encrypted DNS.

Please review our knowledge base articles (linked below) for detailed instructions and the .mobileconfig official downloads.

Configure MacOS

Configure iOS