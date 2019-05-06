Quad9 Connect now available on Google Play

Blog

We are delighted to announce the open release of Quad9 Connect – a mobile app allowing the more than 2.5 billion global users of smartphones built on Android to use our free security and privacy-driven recursive DNS service to block access to malicious websites and maximize web browsing privacy while using an Android mobile device.

Quad9 Connect is now available on the Google Play Store.

Why Build an App?

All the cool kids are doing it 🙂

Ok, now seriously we’ve had a tremendous amount of interest from our users for a simplified way to use Quad9 across devices. This app is our first answer to getting secure, private and performant DNS at the touch of a button.

Why Open Beta?

The app has been in testing for several months, but Android is a very diversified platform with a large variety of mobile devices supported. We want to expand our testing coverage to a broader audience. Also, we still have many features on the roadmap before we consider the app finished.

Security

Whenever a Quad9 user clicks on a website link or types an address into a web browser, Quad9 checks the site against a list of domains combined from more than 19 different threat intelligence partners. For more information on our threat intelligence partners see https://quad9.net/about.

Privacy

Quad9 Connect supports encryption using the standards-based protocol DNS-over-TLS (DoT). Quad9 Connect gives feedback to the user if a referenced site is on the threat list via a notification. The app can work in “walled garden” hotspot signups and works across both Wi-Fi and mobile carrier data networks.

Our commitment to privacy goes beyond just encrypting your DNS traffic. Privacy is part of the DNA of Quad9. No personally identifiable information (PII) is collected or logged by the system. IP addresses of end users are not stored to disk or distributed outside of the equipment answering the query in the local data center.

Performance

Quad9 systems are currently distributed worldwide in more than 140 locations in 82 countries, with an expansion target of 200 locations in total for 2019. These servers are located primarily at Internet Exchange points, meaning the distance and time required to get answers is lower than almost any other solution.

Have Feedback?

We want to hear it. Drop us a line via our support page.