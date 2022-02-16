Bfore.ai Partners With Quad9 to Provide Predictive DNS Cybersecurity Protection

Press

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE AND ZURICH, SWITZERLAND (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 16, 2022 Bfore.ai and Quad9 today announced their partnership to augment protective DNS with PreCrime cybersecurity protection. The integration of bfore.ai and Quad9 generates hundreds of thousands of new and unique indicators of future cyber threats, enabling their customers to be protected by cyber attacks before they even start.

The proof was in the pudding in mid-December 2021 when Quad9 blocked more than 365 million hits to a single known malicious domain. At its peak, the attack produced 94,000 unique resolutions per minute for over 24 hours. Bfore.ai predicted the malicious domain in early November 2021 and shared it with Quad9 a month before the attack.

”We’re excited to add bfore.ai to the Quad9 threat-intelligence portfolio and are impressed with the significant ‘win’ that was visible so soon after our deployment of their threat intelligence feed,” says Danielle Deibler, Director of Threat Intelligence for Quad9. “Each and every one of these threat blocking events saves a user from being harmed, and we’re pleased to be able to offer the benefits of bfore.ai’s predictive threat technology to everyone using our free service.”

Bfore.ai brings an innovative approach to threat intelligence to the Quad9 network by leveraging the predictive power of PreCrime, their proprietary AI engine. Bfore.ai’s PreCrime Network brings sophisticated predictive capabilities to avoid domain-based attacks by offering forecasting of malicious attack vectors from six hours to multiple weeks in advance of attacks. Anticipation and better analytical tools can make a difference in fighting domain names abuse, where time and accuracy are key factors.

Luigi Lenguito, founder and CEO of bfore.ai said, “I am a longtime fan and use Quad9 to protect my family, so it is an honor to see our technology deployed in their unique infrastructure, knowing the impact it will have on so many people.”

In exchange for the predictive prevention for Quad9, bfore.ai will benefit from the telemetry data on the frequency of filtering of their IOCs. This information will assist in understanding criminal activity dynamics and will expand bfore.ai’s machine learning model.

About bfore.ai

Bfore.ai is the first truly predictive security solution. We help organizations prevent intrusions and data exfiltration by predicting vectors of future attacks, the information is used in #PreCrime for Network - predictive cyber threat intelligence to upgrade existing security solutions (firewalls, DNS resolvers, anti-phish filters, proxies, etc.) with foresight, and in #PreCrime for Brand - predictive brand protection and proactive defense managed service. Multiple partners and integration providers across the globe help integrating in your security stack. Based in Montpellier (France), we operate worldwide and have a mission to help organisations be safer with predictive security. To learn more, please visit https://bfore.ai

About Quad9

Quad9 is a free service that replaces your default ISP or enterprise Domain Name Server (DNS) configuration. When your computer performs any Internet transaction that uses the DNS (and most transactions do), Quad9 blocks lookups of malicious hostnames from an up-to-the-minute list of threats. This blocking action protects your home or business network, mobile device, or IoT systems against a wide range of threats such as malware, phishing, spyware, and botnets. can improve performance and greatly enhance privacy. Quad9 Foundation is a Swiss-based organization whose mission is to provide a safer and more robust Internet for everyone. Quad9 is a not-for-profit organization whose operational budget comes entirely from sponsorships and donations. For more information and how to sponsor Quad9, please visit https://www.quad9.net.