Quad9 bolsters its DNS coverage with i3D.net’s global network

Press

i3D.net’s low-latency network enables a better experience for Quad9 users

19 April 2022 -- Pasadena, California (USA) / Zürich (Switzerland) i3D.net and Quad9 today announced their partnership where i3D.net will be supplying Quad9 with servers and network connectivity in several locations throughout Europe to power its DNS security service. The support of i3D.net for Quad9 enables a safer and more stable experience for Quad9 users around the world.

i3D.net is supplying these servers to Quad9 in the form of a corporate sponsorship. i3D.net is a hosting and infrastructure service provider that operates a low-latency network, with thousands of servers spread over 40 points of presence on 6 continents.

”We’re excited to add i3D.net’s robust network capacity to the Quad9 global footprint,” says Danielle Deibler, Chief Security Officer for Quad9. “Their generous sponsorship gives Quad9 users increased performance and extends DNS protection for the whole Internet. We can attribute about 30 million blocking events in the past month to these i3D.net sites.”

Acquired by Ubisoft, i3D.net operates a large fleet of servers worldwide and provides a global infrastructure for over 250 million daily users who benefit from i3D.net’s low latency network. i3D.net brings exceptional network capacity to threat intelligence inside the Quad9 ecosystem.

“Low latency networks are the key to our success, and we’re honored to be sponsoring Quad9 with expanded global DNS protection,” said Martijn Schmidt, VP of Network at i3D.net. “We are committed to continuing our promise to provide low-latency connectivity to enterprise companies, and we’re thrilled to be sponsoring Quad9’s exemplary threat intelligence protection portfolio.”

About i3D.net

i3D.net is one of the leading providers of high-performance hosting and global infrastructure services. The company operates a low-latency network, with thousands of servers spread over 40+ points of presence on 6 continents. i3D.net excels in the gaming market and hosts a variety of AAA games, which led to its acquisition by Ubisoft in 2019. They continue to help various large-scale gaming & enterprise customers deploy, scale, and manage their applications to over 300 million users globally. i3D.net's goal is to reach 1 billion users on its platform by 2025. For more information visit i3D.net.

About Quad9

Quad9 is a free service that replaces your default ISP or enterprise Domain Name Server (DNS) configuration. When your computer performs any Internet transaction that uses the DNS (and most transactions do), Quad9 blocks lookups of malicious hostnames from an up-to-the-minute list of threats. This blocking action protects your home or business network, mobile device, or IoT systems against a wide range of threats such as malware, phishing, spyware, and botnets. It can improve performance and greatly enhance privacy. Quad9 Foundation is a Swiss-based organization whose mission is to provide a safer and more robust Internet for everyone. Quad9 is a not-for-profit organization whose operational budget comes entirely from sponsorships and donations. For more information on how to sponsor Quad9, please visit https://www.quad9.net.