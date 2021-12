Press

Join us September 20th for an Introductory Webinar on Quad9 for the Asia-Pacific Region!

Quad9 Executive Director, John Todd, will give an overview of the genesis of Quad9, explain its security and privacy features and services, and review our plans for the future. We’ll be sure to leave time to answer your questions.

Please join us September 20th.

Singapore: 9 am

Sydney: 11 am

New Zealand: 1 pm