Service
Service
News
News
Support
Support
About
About

IPv4

  • 9.9.9.9
  • 149.112.112.112

IPv6

  • 2620:fe::fe
  • 2620:fe::9
More options ▸

▸ Support

Check-out our set up guides and the FAQ, or use the below search bar to find relevant information.

Set up guide for Windows

Video

microsoft-thumbnail

Instructions

Step 1

Open Control Panel, select Network and Internet, and then select Network and Sharing Center. Click Change adapter settings on the left pane.screenshot-step-1

Step 2

Right-click the network interface connected to the internet and select Properties. Select Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) from the list and click Properties.

If you are using IPv6 select Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6)		screenshot-step-2

Step 3

Select “Use the following DNS server addresses” and enter 9.9.9.9 into the Preferred DNS server box. For the Alternative DNS server enter 149.112.112.112

If you are using IPv6 enter 2620:fe::fe into the Preferred DNS server box.

Optional: You can add 2620:fe::9 as the alternative in the list.		screenshot-step-3

Step 4

Click OK then Close to save your settings.screenshot-step-4