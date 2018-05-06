12 New Quad9 Cities at the Edge
This week Quad9 added another 12 cities to our anycast array of recursive DNS servers, bringing the total to 118 locations!Leia o artigo completo ▸
This week Quad9 added another 12 cities to our anycast array of recursive DNS servers, bringing the total to 118 locations!Leia o artigo completo ▸
New York, NY, March 29, 2018 – Mayor De Blasio launched NYC Secure, a cybersecurity initiative to protect New Yorkers from malicious cyber activity including when they access the NYC public WiFi. Part of the NYC Secure effort is the adoption of the Quad9 cybersecurity platform across all New York City guest and publiLeia o artigo completo ▸
On March 21, 2018, our Executive Director held a free Webinar to give an overview of Quad9 and its security and privacy features. The recording of that Webinar is now available.Leia o artigo completo ▸
We’ve been busy on many fronts these past several weeks, including translating our DNS explainer video into new languages. The video is now available en español, en français, and en portugais!Leia o artigo completo ▸
Ignore the trolls – we don’t share your personal dataLeia o artigo completo ▸
The pilot project had around 700 thousand users, mostly state and local governments who were communicating with us during the start-up. What's next?Leia o artigo completo ▸
Bad python code caused bogus result summaries in tests on our Quad9 service, and incomplete methodology renders even those results questionable. The updated result looks much better!Leia o artigo completo ▸
Por favor registe-se para receber atualizações e anúncios relativamente aos serviços Quad9