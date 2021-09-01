Servicio
Servicio
Noticias
Noticias
Soporte técnico
Soporte técnico
Acerca de
Acerca de

IPv4

  • 9.9.9.9
  • 149.112.112.112

IPv6

  • 2620:fe::fe
  • 2620:fe::9
Más opciones ▸

Blog

Blog

Informe de la Interrupción del Servicio (2021/05/03) y Proyectos de Capacidad

Quad9 fue el blanco de un ataque de denegación de servicio distribuido que comenzó a las 16:10 UTC el 3 de mayo, el cual perduró durante unos noventa minutos en los sitios más afectados.

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Blog

El servicio de nombres de dominio público de Quad9 se traslada a Suiza para lograr la máxima protección de la privacidad en Internet

Quad9 es la primera solución de seguridad de DNS que extiende las protecciones de privacidad del RGPD a los usuarios de Internet en todo el mundo.

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Blog

Quad9 Files Official Objection Opposing Sony Music’s German Court Ruling

The objection we are filing against the injunction is extensive with many procedural and jurisdictional arguments, all of which we believe are valid reasons for dismissal or which support those reasons.

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Blog

DNS Blocking Effectiveness: Recent Independent Tests

Quad9’s DNS blocking service has recently been part of an independent test done to compare various DNS-based blocking systems.

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Blog

Cyber Peace Institute Panel: Increased need for cybersecurity on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19

The health care sector is on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and protecting their networks is an important part of our need for increased cybersecurity right now.

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Blog

Quad9 Sees Massive Growth in Blocked DNS Volume

Quad9’s free, open recursive DNS service blocks hosts, which contain malware, phishing, botnets, spyware, and a variety of other risks that try to defraud end-users, or harm their computers or networks. Millions of users around the world use Quad9’s free DNS recursive resolvers (9.9.9.9/149.112.112.112) to map hostnames to IP addresses as part of almost every Internet transaction.

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Blog

Help: My New COVID-19 Site is Getting Blocked!

In times such as these, bad cyber-actors will also emerge. We’ve been alerted to a rise in phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks from a number of our Threat Intelligence Providers and public sources such as; EFF, IBM, and DomainTools. Rest assured, we are working to protect our global user base and add these malicious sites into our Block List as quickly as possible.

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Blog

Quad9 Helps Protect You While Working From Home…Oh, and All the Other Times Too!

As physical offices and schools shut down worldwide, people are rapidly relying more and more on a home-based telecommuting environment. Security protections once provided by enterprise or school network administrators must be available to the home network.

Lea el artículo completo ▸
123

Regístrese para recibir actualizaciones y notificaciones sobre los servicios de Quad9

Categorías