Informe de la Interrupción del Servicio (2021/05/03) y Proyectos de Capacidad
Quad9 fue el blanco de un ataque de denegación de servicio distribuido que comenzó a las 16:10 UTC el 3 de mayo, el cual perduró durante unos noventa minutos en los sitios más afectados.Lea el artículo completo ▸
El servicio de nombres de dominio público de Quad9 se traslada a Suiza para lograr la máxima protección de la privacidad en Internet
Quad9 es la primera solución de seguridad de DNS que extiende las protecciones de privacidad del RGPD a los usuarios de Internet en todo el mundo.Lea el artículo completo ▸
Quad9 Files Official Objection Opposing Sony Music’s German Court Ruling
The objection we are filing against the injunction is extensive with many procedural and jurisdictional arguments, all of which we believe are valid reasons for dismissal or which support those reasons.Lea el artículo completo ▸
DNS Blocking Effectiveness: Recent Independent Tests
Quad9’s DNS blocking service has recently been part of an independent test done to compare various DNS-based blocking systems.Lea el artículo completo ▸
Cyber Peace Institute Panel: Increased need for cybersecurity on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19
The health care sector is on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and protecting their networks is an important part of our need for increased cybersecurity right now.Lea el artículo completo ▸
Quad9 Sees Massive Growth in Blocked DNS Volume
Quad9’s free, open recursive DNS service blocks hosts, which contain malware, phishing, botnets, spyware, and a variety of other risks that try to defraud end-users, or harm their computers or networks. Millions of users around the world use Quad9’s free DNS recursive resolvers (9.9.9.9/149.112.112.112) to map hostnames to IP addresses as part of almost every Internet transaction.Lea el artículo completo ▸
Help: My New COVID-19 Site is Getting Blocked!
In times such as these, bad cyber-actors will also emerge. We’ve been alerted to a rise in phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks from a number of our Threat Intelligence Providers and public sources such as; EFF, IBM, and DomainTools. Rest assured, we are working to protect our global user base and add these malicious sites into our Block List as quickly as possible.Lea el artículo completo ▸
Quad9 Helps Protect You While Working From Home…Oh, and All the Other Times Too!
As physical offices and schools shut down worldwide, people are rapidly relying more and more on a home-based telecommuting environment. Security protections once provided by enterprise or school network administrators must be available to the home network.Lea el artículo completo ▸
