Open Control Panel, select Network and Internet, and then select Network and Sharing Center. Click Change adapter settings on the left pane. Right-click the network interface connected to the internet and select Properties. Select Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) from the list and click Properties.

If you are using IPv6 select Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6)

Select “Use the following DNS server addresses” and enter 9.9.9.9 into the Preferred DNS server box. For the Alternative DNS server enter 149.112.112.112

If you are using IPv6 enter 2620:fe::fe into the Preferred DNS server box.

Optional: You can add 2620:fe::9 as the alternative in the list.