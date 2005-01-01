Bill Woodcock - Chairman

Bill is the executive director of Packet Clearing House, the international non-governmental organization that builds and supports critical Internet infrastructure, including Internet exchange points and the core of the domain name system. Since entering the Internet industry in 1985, Bill has helped establish more than three hundred Internet exchange points. In 1989, Bill developed the anycast routing technique that now protects the domain name system. Bill serves on the board of directors of the M3AA Foundation, and was on the board of the American Registry for Internet Numbers for fifteen years. Now, Bill’s work focuses principally on the security and economic stability of critical Internet infrastructure.

Martin Leuthold - Treasurer

After studying at ETH Zurich, Martin Leuthold worked in a number of security functions in Switzerland and abroad, including CISO of a multinational industrial conglomerate. He has been in charge of SWITCH’s Security and Network division since February 2016 where he is also responsible for the Computer Emergency Response Team SWITCH-CERT. Martin Leuthold is a member of the Quad9 foundation council in Switzerland.

Dorian Kim - Secretary

Dorian Kim is an experienced technologist currently serving as the VP of IP Engineering, Global IP Network, at NTT, where he is responsible for the technical direction of the NTT Communications' Global IP Network business. Mr. Kim has been with NTT since 2005, assuming progressively senior roles throughout his career. He previously served as director of IP engineering at Verio, a consultant with Sprint, and lead engineer at CICNet. In addition to his work at NTT, Dorian contributes his time and expertise to a number of organizations through his board memberships, including Quad9 and the Packet Clearinghouse.

Benno Overeinder

Benno Overeinder is managing director and senior research engineer at NLnet Labs. NLnet Labs is a non-profit organization with core Internet technology research and development as its focus. As part of his position, Benno is responsible for the strategic and tactical planning of activities, innovation of new technologies for Internet infrastructure. For his research activities, he is particularly interested in how research results have practical and operational implications for how we manage our networks. Topics of interest are DNS and DNSSEC (implementation, operation and policy), inter-domain routing (BGP, RPKI, stability, scalability and security), and Internet measurements at large. He is also an active member in the RIPE, IETF and DNS-OARC community.