Quad9 systems are distributed worldwide in more than 150 locations in 90 nations, with extensive further expansion scheduled. Quad9 has servers located primarily at Internet Exchange points, which are where the highest concentration of interconnections occur within a typical region between networks. This results in lower latency because packets need to travel across fewer routing components, and it often leads to clients and Quad9 systems residing in the same nation, which further reduces risks to interception, interference, or observation. Quad9 also houses systems in regional datacenter locations where the combination of transit providers and proximity to large regional end-user networks makes packet delivery similarly rapid and secure.