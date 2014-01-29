▸ Frequently Asked Questions

General questions

What is DNS? The Domain Name System (DNS) is the Internet’s equivalent of a phone book. It maintains a directory of domain names and translates them to Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. Even though domain names are more comfortable for people to remember, computers and other devices access websites based on IP addresses.

Does my computer use DNS? In order to access websites on the Internet, your computer must leverage a DNS service, and it is usually configured by your ISP or your network administrator.

How do I setup/use Quad9? Your systems are already using a DNS service either through your ISP or some other third party provider. Switching to Quad9 takes only a few minutes and is a very straightforward process. Specific configuration will depend on your network configuration, and we are happy to assist you during the on-boarding process. Get in contact with us through our contact page.



We do have video guides for setting up Quad9 on a Mac and with Windows.

How much does it cost for my organization to use Quad9? Using Quad9 does not have an additional cost to an organization and does not require any additional software or hardware to be installed. If you need additional information on using Quad9 in your organization or want to inquire on setting up a dedicated instance if you are a larger enterprise contact-us at through our contact page.

Is there a URL I can check to see if I am configured to use Quad9, and what will I see if I am configured to use Quad9? Users receive an “NXDOMAIN” response if a site is blocked; the end user system acts as if the domain does not exist. This behavior is subject to change in the future to point individual requests to a Quad9 operated information page, informing the user of the threat mitigation and additional information.



We are in the process of setting up a test page for users.

Does Quad9 redirect misspelled domain names? No. There is no redirection of misspelled domain lookups. NXDOMAIN replies are provided for DNS lookups that do not exist.

Does Quad9 implement DNSSEC? Yes. Quad9 provides DNSSEC validation on our primary resolvers.



9.9.9.9, 149.112.112.112

2620:fe::fe, 2620:fe::9



In addition we validate DNSSEC on our EDNS enabled service.



9.9.9.11, 149.112.112.11

2620:fe::11, 2620:fe::fe:11



This means that for domains that implement DNSSEC security, the Quad9 system will cryptographically ensure that the response provided matches the intended response of the domain operator. In the event of a cryptographic failure, our system will not return an answer at all. This ensures protection against domain spoofing or other attacks that attempt to provide false data. Learn more about DNSSEC here: https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/dnssec-qaa-2014-01-29-en

Is there a service that Quad9 offers that does not have the blocklist or other security? The primary IP address for Quad9 is 9.9.9.9, which includes the blocklist, DNSSEC validation, and other security features. However, we do provide an unsecured service and it can be helpful in determining if there are false positives in the Quad9 threat feed or DNSSEC errors with a specific domain.



Unsecured IP: 9.9.9.10 Provides: No security blocklist, no DNSSEC, No EDNS Client-Subnet sent. Please use the unsecured secondary address of 149.112.112.10



IPv6: 2620:fe::10, 2620:fe::fe:10



Note: We do not recommend mixing the secure and unsecured IP addresses in the same configuration. Your devices will not be protected 100% of the time and it leads to confusion when debugging potential problems.

Is there IPv6 support for Quad9? Yes. Quad9 operates identical services on a set of IPv6 addresses, which are on the same infrastructure as the 9.9.9.9 systems.



Secure IPv6 Primary: 2620:fe::fe Blocklist, DNSSEC, No EDNS Client-Subnet



Secure IPv6 Secondary: 2620:fe::9 Blocklist, DNSSEC, No EDNS Client-Subnet



Unsecured IPv6 Primary: 2620:fe::10 No blocklist, no DNSSEC,No EDNS Client-Subnet



Unsecured IPv6 Secondary: 2620:fe::fe:10 No blocklist, no DNSSEC,No EDNS Client-Subnet



Secure IPv6 Primary (EDNS): 2620:fe::11 Blocklist, DNSSEC, EDNS Client-Subnet sent.



Secured IPv6 Secondary(EDNS): 2620:fe::fe:11 Blocklist, DNSSEC, EDNS Client-Subnet sent.





Note: If you need expanded addresses for IPv6 they are as follows



2620:fe::fe – 2620:fe:0:0:0:0:0:fe



2620:fe::9 – 2620:fe:0:0:0:0:0:9



2620:fe::10 – 2620:fe:0:0:0:0:0:10



2620:fe::fe:10 – 2620:fe:0:0:0:0:fe:10



2620:fe::11 – 2620:fe:0:0:0:0:0:11



2620:fe::fe:11 – 2620:fe:0:0:0:0:fe:11