Quad9 works with many sources for threat intelligence data. These partners provide us with up-to-the-minute data about domains that pose a threat because of malware, phishing, botnets, or other malicious activities. These providers supply Quad9 with critical intelligence to help us protect end-users. In return, Quad9 may provide anonymized volumetric information and the rough geography of the threats, which allows our threat intelligence partners to understand the nature and behavior of malicious domains. This symbiotic collaboration improves the overall security of the Quad9 user community, the partner's customer base, and the Internet as a whole. For more information on the exact data shared with threat intelligence partners, see our Threat Intel API.

Quad9 may also use vetted open-source threat data in addition to the donated information from partners. We are deeply grateful to our partners for making these resources available to us. Their efforts in identifying threats are what make Quad9 a highly effective solution.

Occasionally partners in sensitive industries such as finance or healthcare are not visible on the list below, but Quad9 will always identify the source of a block via our query tool.

If your threat intelligence organization is interested in partnering with Quad9 to exchange threat data or if you believe that there is a threat source that Quad9 should consider including, please contact us.