▸ Quad9 and ASUS Private DNS Service

ASUS believes in providing users with a high standard of privacy, and has integrated Quad9 DNS services as an option with your device to keep your data safe.

Quad9 collects no information about users, and is governed by Swiss privacy law. Quad9 also blocks malicious content.

Quad9 does not store or resell personal data about your browsing habits. No IP addresses are kept by Quad9's system, and no personal data about you or your devices is known by Quad9. Quad9 is a non-profit based in Switzerland whose mission is to protect the privacy of users while improving their security. Swiss law restricts any use of personal data,

You can learn more about Quad9's privacy policies here: Quad9 Privacy Policy