▸ ASUS and Quad9 Safe DNS Service

ASUS is committed to providing users with the highest security options available, and has integrated Quad9 DNS as an optional service in your device to keep your devices and browsing safe against cyber-crime.

Quad9 DNS services integrate real-time threat data from many different sources, helping keep you and your devices more protected against cyber-crime. When a malicious website or host is identified, Quad9 blocks DNS resolution for that site, preventing the connection. All other DNS queries are passed normally through to your devices. Quad9 only blocks sites intending to harm you or your systems, and does not block other content.

Quad9 is a non-profit based in Switzerland whose mission is to protect the privacy of users while improving their security. Swiss law restricts any use of personal data,