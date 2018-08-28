Quad9 Webinar for the Pacific Region: September 20th 2018
Join us September 20th for an Introductory Webinar on Quad9Ganze Story lesen ▸
We received a message from a user in Sweden last week who has been using Quad9 for a couple of months.Ganze Story lesen ▸
We’re looking for success stories to include in our promotion of Quad9 to an ever-growing global audience.Ganze Story lesen ▸
This week Quad9 added another 12 cities to our anycast array of recursive DNS servers, bringing the total to 118 locations!Ganze Story lesen ▸
New York, NY, March 29, 2018 – Mayor De Blasio launched NYC Secure, a cybersecurity initiative to protect New Yorkers from malicious cyber activity including when they access the NYC public WiFi. Part of the NYC Secure effort is the adoption of the Quad9 cybersecurity platform across all New York City guest and publiGanze Story lesen ▸
On March 21, 2018, our Executive Director held a free Webinar to give an overview of Quad9 and its security and privacy features. The recording of that Webinar is now available.Ganze Story lesen ▸
We’ve been busy on many fronts these past several weeks, including translating our DNS explainer video into new languages. The video is now available en español, en français, and en portugais!Ganze Story lesen ▸
Ignore the trolls – we don’t share your personal dataGanze Story lesen ▸
The pilot project had around 700 thousand users, mostly state and local governments who were communicating with us during the start-up. What's next?Ganze Story lesen ▸
Bad python code caused bogus result summaries in tests on our Quad9 service, and incomplete methodology renders even those results questionable. The updated result looks much better!Ganze Story lesen ▸
