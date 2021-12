Was ist das EDNS Client-Subnet?

EDNS Client-Subnet is a method that includes components of end-user IP address data in requests that are sent to authoritative DNS servers. This means that there is privacy “leakage” for recursive resolvers that send EDNS Client-Subnet data, where components of the end user’s IP address are transmitted to the remote site. While this is typically used to improve the performance of Content Distribution Networks, we have determined that Client-Subnet data falls into a grey area of personally identifiable information, and we do not transmit that data in our default service. In some circumstances, this may result in suboptimal routing between CDN origins and end users. We do support a secure service that sends Client-Subnet data.



Secure IPv4: 9.9.9.11 Provides: Security blocklist, DNSSEC, EDNS Client-Subnet sent. If your DNS software requires a Secondary IP address, please use the secure secondary address of 149.112.112.11



Secure IPv6: 2620:fe::11 Provides: Security blocklist, DNSSEC, EDNS Client-Subnet sent. If your DNS software requires a Secondary IP address, please use the secure secondary address of 2620:fe::fe:11