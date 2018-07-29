Quad9 Needs Your Help to Grow!

Blog

We’re looking for success stories to include in our promotion of Quad9 to an ever-growing global audience. Our growth rates and worldwide user community tells us that the security, privacy, and performance that we offer is helping them, but we need to quantify this benefit and explain it to potential new users with specifically referenced examples that we can include in our press and marketing efforts. Hopefully, you can help!

The goal is to find great examples of changes before and after Quad9 implementation in areas like:

Do you have data showing intrusion or malware activity on your network?

Do you have trouble ticket logs showing a reduction in infection or security events?

Are there quotes from your IT staff or end-users on improved conditions?

How much money have you saved by avoiding malicious sites, or by reducing your costs by using a free service?

We’re interested in your thoughts on our privacy and performance as well!

Tell us your story – please send your comments to stories@quad9.net, and we’ll be in touch with you to talk about your experiences.