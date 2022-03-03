Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Has Led to Increased Cyber Risk - Protect Yourself With Quad9

Blog

With the war in Ukraine raging and wide ranging sanctions being imposed on Russia, the risk of harmful cyber operations increases.

It is very likely that Russia, which has a track record of conducting cyber attacks and harboring cyber criminal organizations, will step up its harmful activities to take action against those who participate in the sanctions aimed against them.

Now more than ever it is important that governments, companies, and individual end users protect themselves against Cyber attacks. Even if you or your organization are not the direct target, it is very possible to be affected - cyber attacks are often indiscriminate.

Quad9 offers a free DNS resolver that includes real time threat intelligence provided by cybersecurity firms and national cyber authorities. It will help protect your computer, mobile device, or IoT systems against a wide range of threats such as malware, phishing, spyware, and botnets. And Quad9 will guarantee your privacy.

Quad9 is a non-profit foundation. We offer our DNS service for free. We operate worldwide, including in Ukraine, and we rely on donations and sponsorships.

Now is the time to use Quad9, and now is the time to support our work.

Here is how to set up Quad9 and protect yourself:

https://www.quad9.net/support/set-up-guides/