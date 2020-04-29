DomainTools Announces Domain Hotlist: An Important Component to the Quad9 Family of Threat Intelligence Sources

Press

As part of our continuous effort to create a safer Internet, Quad9 is proud to support DomainTools‘ Domain Hotlist – a “predictive, prioritized, and easily consumable block list that identifies active, high-risk domains.” Since Quad9 embedded Domain Hotlist to its service it has blocked nearly 35.8 million DNS requests to bad domains, establishing it as a top-producing data source.

For more information about the Domain Hotlist you can read the full press release here.