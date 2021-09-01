Internet Security Non-Profit Quad9 Files Appeal Against Copyright Lawsuit from Sony Music Germany

Press

ZURICH (PRWEB) SEPTEMBER 01, 2021

The non-profit Swiss DNS provider Quad9, has filed an objection against an interim injunction (310 O 99/21) obtained by Sony Music Germany from the Hamburg Regional Court. This injunction requires Quad9 to implement network blocks that has the potential to set a precedent for other Internet organizations which are drawn into a copyright case in Germany as well as other EU nations.

Unlike many other DNS resolvers, Quad9's privacy-friendly, free service avoids storing personal data about surfing behavior and protects against phishing and malware attacks. The interim injunction issued by the Hamburg Regional Court now means that Quad9 is forced to implement DNS blocking for a domain name named in the injunction which resolves to a website that is suspected of offering links to copyrighted material.

Quad9 is supported by German based Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte e.V. (GFF) and eco Association of the Internet Industry (eco.de) in its defense against Sony.

Read the full story on PRWeb