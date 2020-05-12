Microsoft adds initial support for DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) in Windows Insiders

Support for the DNS-over-HTTPS protocol has landed this week in Windows Insiders, Microsoft’s experimental version of Windows, where the company tests new features before making them broadly available.

The Windows DoH client that shipped this week with Windows 10 Insiders Fast Ring builds supports only three DoH resolvers at the moment (Cloudflare, Google, Quad9), but this is only for the testing phase, and eventually, this will work seamlessly once it reaches the Windows stable release.

