Internet Security Non-Profit Quad9 Appoints Timo Koster as Chief Strategy Officer

Press

Koster to grow Quad9’s European data protection footprint, secure strategic partnerships, and develop global support

Zurich, Switzerland December 16, 2021 – The non-profit Swiss DNS provider Quad9 today announced the appointment of Timo Koster as Chief Strategy Officer. This new role for Koster will be to steward Quad9’s participation in European data protection and security conversations and will function to secure strategic partnerships and develop ongoing support for their ongoing non-profit mission.

Koster’s extensive background in cybersecurity policy and vast professional network provide an excellent fit for the organization. Quad9 continues to be a driving force in standardizing privacy and security norms in the DNS community, both at the technical level and in policy discussions.

“We’re honored to have Timo join Quad9 in this very strategic role as we expand our offerings beyond 90 countries around the globe,” says John Todd, General Manager of Quad9. “Our commitments to providing users and networks with freely-accessible security against malware, fraud, and other attacks is continually growing and resource-intensive, so we need a broad base of allies and partners to help us keep the mission moving forward. Timo’s abilities, experience, and enthusiasm is a perfect match for us.”

Koster retired from the Dutch Foreign Service last year after a 30-year diplomatic career which he ended as Ambassador-at-Large for Security Policy and Cyber. In this role he led the efforts of the Netherlands in promoting an open, free, and safe Internet. Koster also negotiated norms for state behavior in cyberspace at the United Nations and helped forge an international coalition to impose consequences on those who break the rules. Under his leadership the Netherlands initiated a wide array of cyber capacity building projects to close the digital divide and secure privacy and other human rights online in the developing world.

“As a non-profit whose goals are to protect end-user privacy, security, and rights, Quad9 and its vision fits very well with what I have been working on when still in government. I am excited to contribute to the important mission of Quad9,” says Koster.

About Quad9

Quad9 is a free service that replaces your default ISP or enterprise Domain Name Server (DNS) configuration. When your computer performs any Internet transaction that uses the DNS (and most transactions do), Quad9 blocks lookups of malicious hostnames from an up-to-the-minute list of threats. This blocking action protects your computer, mobile device, or IoT systems against a wide range of threats such as malware, phishing, spyware, and botnets, and it can improve performance in addition to guaranteeing privacy. The Quad9 DNS service is operated by the Swiss-based Quad9 Foundation, whose mission is to provide a safer and more robust Internet for everyone. Quad9 is a non-profit organization whose operational budget comes entirely from sponsorships and donations. To donate to Quad9’s cause, please visit this link. For more information, please visit https://www.quad9.net.

Media Contact

Teena Touch

415-310-3125

press@quad9.net