Quad9 Executive Director Joins Cyber Peace Institute Panel on Protecting the Health Care Sector During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Press

The health care sector is on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and protecting their networks is an important part of our need for increased cybersecurity right now. John Todd, the Executive Director of Quad9, joined a video panel in which experts were able to offer insight on this issue. The panel was hosted by the Cyber Peace Institute, which along with Quad9 has teamed up to be a part of the Global Cyber Alliance’s Work From Home Campaign to provide information and resources for individuals and small businesses.

You can check out the video here.