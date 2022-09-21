Quad9 Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance as Leading DNS Service to Improve the Cybersecurity of Our Global Digital Ecosystem

Press

Joining the largest non-profit alliance against cyber threats globally, the leading recursive DNS service partners with the world's most prominent security organizations to protect the Internet

ZURICH, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quad9, the leading free recursive DNS service, has joined the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) [cyberthreatalliance.org], a global non-profit working to improve the cybersecurity of our global digital ecosystem by enabling near real-time, high-quality cyber threat information sharing among organizations. Quad9 is part of the Contributing Allies program, which involves collaboration on cyber incidents and key cybersecurity topics.

Exchange of expertise and threat intelligence with partners within the Cyber Threat Alliance is indispensable to counter online threats like malware, phishing, identity theft and ransomware.

"As we expand our global reach, Quad9 is committed to working together with other cybersecurity providers through strategic partnerships and alliances," said John Todd, General Manager for Quad9. "Joining CTA's Contributing Allies program certainly fits that goal and enables us to engage more frequently with other like-minded organizations as we work together to improve security and privacy for all."

The Domain Name System (DNS) is where malicious domain names can be blocked most effectively preventing users from getting robbed of their money, identity or data. Over the past six years, Quad9 has built its strength developing the best-in-class maximum security and 100% privacy-assured DNS service. In so doing Quad9 has secured its place as one of the most important free cybersecurity providers in the world; protecting many tens of millions of users with servers in almost 100 countries.

"We're excited to have Quad9 as a Contributing Ally," said Michael Daniel, President and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance. "They provide great security services and have some unique insights into the flow of data across the Internet. We look forward to working with them to continue improving the security of our digital ecosystem."

Anyone who wants to boost their privacy and security can configure their device to use Quad9's DNS service, which blocks more than 150 million malicious events each day. Quad9's services are available to both individuals and organizations.

About Quad9

Quad9 is a recursive DNS service providing cybersecurity protection against malware and phishing. Quad9 is a Swiss public-benefit foundation which exists for the purpose of improving privacy and security, Quad9 does not collect or resell personal data. Its service is provided to individuals and organizations at no cost and requires no contract. The organization was launched in 2017 and now operates from nearly two hundred locations in ninety countries. Quad9 exists to improve end user protection and privacy worldwide in addition to promoting the stability and security of the Internet.

