The Internet Society and Quad9 Partner to Deliver Advanced DNS Security to Cities at the Edge

Press

Over 10M daily blocks in new global regions extend

DNS protection in underserved communities

June 15, 2022 -- Washington, DC (USA) / Zürich (Switzerland) The Internet Society (ISOC) and Quad9 today announced the completion of their first successful partnership for expansion of DNS-based privacy and security services. ISOC is working with Quad9 to deploy servers and network connectivity in four new locations to further expand the global reach of their recursive DNS platform. Quad9 and ISOC’s 2022 installment of cities at the edge brings Quad9’s free protective DNS services to four new locations:

Istanbul, Turkey

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Casablanca, Morocco

Quad9 is seeing over 10M threat blocks per day across these new locations. These numbers will only increase as more threat intelligence providers are integrated and more users join the service in these regions. The Internet Society works with communities worldwide to fund and build sophisticated networks and trains people with the skills needed to run and maintain their own Internet infrastructure.

“Since Quad9 is a not-for-profit, we can focus on emerging markets that have slower service, less reliability, and more opportunity for interception or manipulation of their Internet traffic,” said John Todd, General Manager of Quad9. “We share the values of ISOC and look forward to partnering with them on further expansion to promote the open development, evolution, and use of the Internet for the benefit of all people throughout the world.”

Quad9 is a DNS recursive resolver that is freely available to anyone, offering protection to end-users or network operators against a wide variety of malicious activities while offering exceptional privacy guarantees. Quad9 is a non-profit based in Switzerland, with servers in hundreds of locations worldwide to bring these services closer to end-users in emerging markets as well as well-established internet hubs.

“Quad9’s objectives–to protect and empower global Internet users at the DNS level–are in close alignment with the Internet Society’s own vision that the Internet is for everyone and that it should be open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy,” said Michuki Mwangi, Distinguished Technologist, Internet Society. “Creating an accessible and safe Internet requires cooperation and contributions from multiple stakeholders, working together to support and promote the development of the Internet globally.”

ISOC is providing Quad9 with the technical infrastructures that enable a safer and more reliable Internet experience. This will enable the Internet user community in these four new countries to tap into the global Internet economy by creating a safer and more private experience for Internet users, opening a world of possibilities with minimal investment.

About Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global non-profit organization working to ensure the Internet remains a force for good for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 120+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the internet open, globally connected, and secure. For more information, please visit: https://internetsociety.org.

About Quad9

Quad9 is a free service that replaces your default ISP or enterprise Domain Name Server (DNS) configuration. When your computer performs any Internet transaction that uses the DNS (and most transactions do), Quad9 blocks lookups of malicious hostnames from an up-to-the-minute list of threats. This blocking action protects your home or business network, mobile device, or IoT systems against a wide range of threats such as malware, phishing, spyware, and botnets. It can improve performance and greatly enhance privacy. Quad9 Foundation is a Swiss-based organization whose mission is to provide a safer and more robust Internet for everyone. Quad9 is a not-for-profit organization whose operational budget comes entirely from sponsorships and donations. For more information on how to sponsor Quad9, please visit https://quad9.net.

Media Contacts

Teena Touch for Quad9

415-310-3125

press@quad9.net