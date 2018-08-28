Quad9 Webinar for the Pacific Region: September 20th 2018
Join us September 20th for an Introductory Webinar on Quad9Read the full story ▸
We received a message from a user in Sweden last week who has been using Quad9 for a couple of months.Read the full story ▸
We’re looking for success stories to include in our promotion of Quad9 to an ever-growing global audience.Read the full story ▸
This week Quad9 added another 12 cities to our anycast array of recursive DNS servers, bringing the total to 118 locations!Read the full story ▸
New York, NY, March 29, 2018 – Mayor De Blasio launched NYC Secure, a cybersecurity initiative to protect New Yorkers from malicious cyber activity including when they access the NYC public WiFi. Part of the NYC Secure effort is the adoption of the Quad9 cybersecurity platform across all New York City guest and publiRead the full story ▸
On March 21, 2018, our Executive Director held a free Webinar to give an overview of Quad9 and its security and privacy features. The recording of that Webinar is now available.Read the full story ▸
We’ve been busy on many fronts these past several weeks, including translating our DNS explainer video into new languages. The video is now available en español, en français, and en portugais!Read the full story ▸
Ignore the trolls – we don’t share your personal dataRead the full story ▸
The pilot project had around 700 thousand users, mostly state and local governments who were communicating with us during the start-up. What's next?Read the full story ▸
Bad python code caused bogus result summaries in tests on our Quad9 service, and incomplete methodology renders even those results questionable. The updated result looks much better!Read the full story ▸
