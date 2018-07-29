Actualités

Quad9 Needs Your Help to Grow!
We’re looking for success stories to include in our promotion of Quad9 to an ever-growing global audience.Lire l'article complet ▸
This week Quad9 added another 12 cities to our anycast array of recursive DNS servers, bringing the total to 118 locations!Lire l'article complet ▸
New York, NY, March 29, 2018 – Mayor De Blasio launched NYC Secure, a cybersecurity initiative to protect New Yorkers from malicious cyber activity including when they access the NYC public WiFi. Part of the NYC Secure effort is the adoption of the Quad9 cybersecurity platform across all New York City guest and publiLire l'article complet ▸
On March 21, 2018, our Executive Director held a free Webinar to give an overview of Quad9 and its security and privacy features. The recording of that Webinar is now available.Lire l'article complet ▸
We’ve been busy on many fronts these past several weeks, including translating our DNS explainer video into new languages. The video is now available en español, en français, and en portugais!Lire l'article complet ▸
Ignore the trolls – we don’t share your personal dataLire l'article complet ▸
The pilot project had around 700 thousand users, mostly state and local governments who were communicating with us during the start-up. What's next?Lire l'article complet ▸
Bad python code caused bogus result summaries in tests on our Quad9 service, and incomplete methodology renders even those results questionable. The updated result looks much better!Lire l'article complet ▸
