Servicio
Noticias
Soporte técnico
Acerca de
IPv4

  • 9.9.9.9
  • 149.112.112.112

IPv6

  • 2620:fe::fe
  • 2620:fe::9
Más opciones ▸

Blog

12 New Quad9 Cities at the Edge

This week Quad9 added another 12 cities to our anycast array of recursive DNS servers, bringing the total to 118 locations!

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Quad9 Enabled Across New York City Guest and Public WiFi

New York, NY, March 29, 2018 – Mayor De Blasio launched NYC Secure, a cybersecurity initiative to protect New Yorkers from malicious cyber activity including when they access the NYC public WiFi. Part of the NYC Secure effort is the adoption of the Quad9 cybersecurity platform across all New York City guest and publi

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Introduction to Quad9 Webinar: Recording Now Available!

On March 21, 2018, our Executive Director held a free Webinar to give an overview of Quad9 and its security and privacy features. The recording of that Webinar is now available.

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Quad9 Video Now Available in New Languages!

We’ve been busy on many fronts these past several weeks, including translating our DNS explainer video into new languages. The video is now available en español, en français, and en portugais!

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Quad9: What Have We Done So Far?

The pilot project had around 700 thousand users, mostly state and local governments who were communicating with us during the start-up. What's next?

Lea el artículo completo ▸
Quad9 Threat Blocking

Bad python code caused bogus result summaries in tests on our Quad9 service, and incomplete methodology renders even those results questionable. The updated result looks much better!

Lea el artículo completo ▸
